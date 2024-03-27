HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the latest trading session, 0.87 million HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.08 changing hands around $0.09 or 0.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $29.44B. HPQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.7% off its 52-week high of $33.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.22, which suggests the last value was 16.16% up since then. When we look at HP Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.43 million.

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) trade information

Instantly HPQ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 30.39 added 0.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.02%, with the 5-day performance at 1.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) is 4.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.84 days.

HP Inc (HPQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HP Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.97% over the past 6 months, a 3.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for HP Inc will rise 1.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1.20% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.59 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that HP Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024 will be $13.45 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.02%. The 2024 estimates are for HP Inc earnings to increase by 4.24%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.00% per year.

HPQ Dividends

HP Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 28 and June 03. The 3.58% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 3.58% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.52% of HP Inc shares while 77.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.18%. There are 77.19% institutions holding the HP Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 12.00% of the shares, roughly 117.72 million HPQ shares worth $3.54 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.86% or 96.72 million shares worth $2.91 billion as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund. With 27.91 million shares estimated at $839.48 million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund held about 2.68% of the shares, roughly 26.32 million shares worth around $791.59 million.