Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: HST)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.65 million Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:HST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.35 changing hands around $0.08 or 0.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.32B. HST’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.72% off its 52-week high of $21.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.74, which suggests the last value was 27.57% up since then. When we look at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.29 million.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:HST) trade information

Instantly HST is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 21.27 added 0.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.50%, with the 5-day performance at -2.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:HST) is 0.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.47 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Host Hotels & Resorts Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 30.06% over the past 6 months, a 2.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc will fall -25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.44 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $1.48 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.31 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.69%. The 2024 estimates are for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc earnings to decrease by -5.45%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.40% per year.

HST Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 01. The 3.19% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.65. It is important to note, however, that the 3.19% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:HST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.30% of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc shares while 104.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.49%. There are 104.12% institutions holding the Host Hotels & Resorts Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.84% of the shares, roughly 118.78 million HST shares worth $2.0 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.19% or 71.85 million shares worth $1.21 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 30.06 million shares estimated at $553.19 million under it, the former controlled 4.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.15% of the shares, roughly 22.22 million shares worth around $374.02 million.