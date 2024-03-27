Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE: HL) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 1.17 million Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.41 changing hands around $0.18 or 4.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.75B. HL’s current price is a discount, trading about -58.5% off its 52-week high of $6.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.33, which suggests the last value was 24.49% up since then. When we look at Hecla Mining Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.36 million.

Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL) trade information

Instantly HL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.47 added 4.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.42%, with the 5-day performance at 1.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL) is 23.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.64 days.

Hecla Mining Co. (HL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hecla Mining Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.89% over the past 6 months, a 200.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hecla Mining Co. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $182.35 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Hecla Mining Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $205.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $199.5 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.47%. The 2024 estimates are for Hecla Mining Co. earnings to increase by 292.60%.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 13. The 0.57% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 0.57% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.13% of Hecla Mining Co. shares while 62.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.40%. There are 62.60% institutions holding the Hecla Mining Co. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.25% of the shares, roughly 57.08 million HL shares worth $293.96 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.90% or 54.91 million shares worth $282.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 32.84 million shares estimated at $128.41 million under it, the former controlled 5.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.94% of the shares, roughly 18.13 million shares worth around $93.35 million.