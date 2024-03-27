GPS Stock: More Upside For Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS)?

In the latest trading session, 1.68 million Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.51 changed hands at -$0.21 or -0.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.28B. GPS’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.93% off its 52-week high of $28.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.22, which suggests the last value was 73.75% up since then. When we look at Gap, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.51 million.

Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) trade information

Instantly GPS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 28.59 subtracted -0.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.59%, with the 5-day performance at 1.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) is 39.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.84 days.

Gap, Inc. (GPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gap, Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 169.75% over the past 6 months, a -4.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gap, Inc. will rise 1,200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.28 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Gap, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024 will be $3.56 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.38%. The 2024 estimates are for Gap, Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.59%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.40% per year.

GPS Dividends

Gap, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 23 and May 27. The 2.18% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 2.18% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.38% of Gap, Inc. shares while 59.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.31%. There are 59.98% institutions holding the Gap, Inc. stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.18% of the shares, roughly 37.48 million GPS shares worth $334.68 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.28% or 26.8 million shares worth $239.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 26.73 million shares estimated at $238.7 million under it, the former controlled 7.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 8.75 million shares worth around $78.11 million.