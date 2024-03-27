Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE: GETY) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session, 0.7 million Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE:GETY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.14 changing hands around $0.16 or 4.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.67B. GETY’s current price is a discount, trading about -97.58% off its 52-week high of $8.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.65, which suggests the last value was 11.84% up since then. When we look at Getty Images Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 374.13K.

Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE:GETY) trade information

Instantly GETY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -17.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.00 added 4.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.14%, with the 5-day performance at -17.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE:GETY) is -9.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.52 days.

Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Getty Images Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.87% over the past 6 months, a -53.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Getty Images Holdings Inc will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 300.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $225.61 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Getty Images Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $229.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $228.74 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.40%. The 2024 estimates are for Getty Images Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 181.51%.

Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE:GETY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 50.61% of Getty Images Holdings Inc shares while 45.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.89%. There are 45.88% institutions holding the Getty Images Holdings Inc stock share, with Koch Industries, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 20.24% of the shares, roughly 80.73 million GETY shares worth $393.98 million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 19.62% or 78.28 million shares worth $381.98 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 0.4 million shares estimated at $1.95 million under it, the former controlled 0.10% of total outstanding shares.