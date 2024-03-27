GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the latest trading session, 1.33 million GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.26 changing hands around $0.09 or 7.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.37M. GDC’s current price is a discount, trading about -3392.06% off its 52-week high of $44.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.15, which suggests the last value was 8.73% up since then. When we look at GD Culture Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 65300.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 109.45K.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) trade information

Instantly GDC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4900 added 7.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.97%, with the 5-day performance at -10.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) is -35.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 96120.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.75 days.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.54% of GD Culture Group Limited shares while 0.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.43%. There are 0.42% institutions holding the GD Culture Group Limited stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 0.43% of the shares, roughly 19435.0 GDC shares worth $24488.0.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 3654.0 shares worth $4604.0 as of Dec 30, 2023.

With 590.0 shares estimated at $743.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.