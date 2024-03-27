Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) Shares Inclined By 17.62% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 10.48 million Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.03. With the company’s per share price at $44.73 changed hands at -$0.62 or -1.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $64.16B. FCX’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.93% off its 52-week high of $46.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.77, which suggests the last value was 26.74% up since then. When we look at Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.54 million.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) trade information

Instantly FCX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 46.49 subtracted -1.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.27%, with the 5-day performance at 0.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) is 17.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.28 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Freeport-McMoRan Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.70% over the past 6 months, a -0.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Freeport-McMoRan Inc will fall -32.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.25 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $5.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.39 billion and $5.74 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -12.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.56%. The 2024 estimates are for Freeport-McMoRan Inc earnings to increase by 2.54%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.07% per year.

FCX Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 19 and April 23. The 0.67% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 0.67% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.60% of Freeport-McMoRan Inc shares while 82.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.69%. There are 82.19% institutions holding the Freeport-McMoRan Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.31% of the shares, roughly 119.06 million FCX shares worth $4.76 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.50% or 107.53 million shares worth $4.3 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 44.77 million shares estimated at $1.79 billion under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 34.12 million shares worth around $1.36 billion.