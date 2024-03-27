Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 3.83 million Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s per share price at $1.01 changed hands at -$0.17 or -14.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $47.86M. EYEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -479.21% off its 52-week high of $5.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was -3.96% down since then. When we look at Eyenovia Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 843.83K.

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) trade information

Instantly EYEN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2900 subtracted -14.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.44%, with the 5-day performance at -14.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) is -48.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.68 days.

Eyenovia Inc (EYEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Eyenovia Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.67% over the past 6 months, a -37.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Eyenovia Inc will fall -13.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 93,150.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $220k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Eyenovia Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $400k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.26%. The 2024 estimates are for Eyenovia Inc earnings to decrease by -37.12%.

EYEN Dividends

Eyenovia Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 13.

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.46% of Eyenovia Inc shares while 24.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.25%. There are 24.14% institutions holding the Eyenovia Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.49% of the shares, roughly 1.33 million EYEN shares worth $3.16 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.47% or 1.33 million shares worth $3.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.71 million shares estimated at $1.68 million under it, the former controlled 1.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.42% of the shares, roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $1.03 million.