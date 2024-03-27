EQT Corp’s (NYSE: EQT)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.69 million EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $35.14 changing hands around $0.19 or 0.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.49B. EQT’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.71% off its 52-week high of $45.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.61, which suggests the last value was 15.74% up since then. When we look at EQT Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.40 million.

EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) trade information

Instantly EQT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 35.39 added 0.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.11%, with the 5-day performance at 3.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) is -3.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.67 days.

EQT Corp (EQT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the EQT Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.80% over the past 6 months, a 3.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for EQT Corp will fall -56.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 211.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.67 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that EQT Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $1.4 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.89 billion and $993.08 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 41.00%. The 2024 estimates are for EQT Corp earnings to decrease by -22.23%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 24 and April 29. The 1.75% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.61. It is important to note, however, that the 1.75% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.21% of EQT Corp shares while 91.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.79%. There are 91.72% institutions holding the EQT Corp stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.44% of the shares, roughly 41.36 million EQT shares worth $1.7 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.34% or 37.41 million shares worth $1.54 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. With 11.27 million shares estimated at $463.67 million under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held about 2.72% of the shares, roughly 9.85 million shares worth around $425.52 million.