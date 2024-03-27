Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the latest trading session, 1.18 million Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.88 changing hands around $0.52 or 3.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.91B. DB’s last price was a premium, traded about 2.46% off its 52-week high of $15.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.52, which suggests the last value was 40.05% up since then. When we look at Deutsche Bank AG’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.17 million.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) trade information

Instantly DB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.90 added 3.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.20%, with the 5-day performance at 5.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) is 18.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.81 days.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Deutsche Bank AG share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 49.81% over the past 6 months, a 0.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Deutsche Bank AG will rise 25.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.60% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 71.75%. The 2024 estimates are for Deutsche Bank AG earnings to increase by 6.08%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.34% per year.

DB Dividends

Deutsche Bank AG is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April. The 2.04% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 2.04% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.04% of Deutsche Bank AG shares while 41.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.15%. There are 41.52% institutions holding the Deutsche Bank AG stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 3.89% of the shares, roughly 77.56 million DB shares worth $1.23 billion.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.83% or 76.47 million shares worth $1.21 billion as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. With 27.36 million shares estimated at $434.3 million under it, the former controlled 1.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held about 0.81% of the shares, roughly 16.24 million shares worth around $257.8 million.