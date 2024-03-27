Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.25 million Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s per share price at $19.88 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.77B. DNLI’s last price was a discount, traded about -67.56% off its 52-week high of $33.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.45, which suggests the last value was 22.28% up since then. When we look at Denali Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) trade information

Instantly DNLI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 21.60 added 0.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.36%, with the 5-day performance at -3.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) is 17.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.04 days.

Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Denali Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.60% over the past 6 months, a -147.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Denali Therapeutics Inc will rise 11.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -152.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -80.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.15 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Denali Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $13.84 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $35.14 million and $13.46 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -59.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.99%. The 2024 estimates are for Denali Therapeutics Inc earnings to decrease by -150.41%.

DNLI Dividends

Denali Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 06 and May 10.

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.85% of Denali Therapeutics Inc shares while 79.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.24%. There are 79.46% institutions holding the Denali Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 10.25% of the shares, roughly 14.26 million DNLI shares worth $283.5 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.30% or 11.54 million shares worth $229.48 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. With 5.1 million shares estimated at $101.4 million under it, the former controlled 3.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held about 2.63% of the shares, roughly 3.65 million shares worth around $72.66 million.