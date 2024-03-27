CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.28 million CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.52. With the company’s per share price at $2.94 changed hands at -$0.21 or -6.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $658.21M. CVAC’s last price was a discount, traded about -320.41% off its 52-week high of $12.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.76, which suggests the last value was 6.12% up since then. When we look at CureVac N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 818.22K.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) trade information

Instantly CVAC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. The drop to weekly highs of 3.26 subtracted -6.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.17%. However, in the 30-day time frame, CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) is -14.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.6 days.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CureVac N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.38% over the past 6 months, a 31.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CureVac N.V. will rise 69.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -18.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.65 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that CureVac N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $16.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.83 million and $14.46 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 185.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.46%. The 2024 estimates are for CureVac N.V. earnings to increase by 26.56%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -10.76% per year.

CVAC Dividends

CureVac N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 23 and April 29.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.43% of CureVac N.V. shares while 23.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.59%. There are 23.79% institutions holding the CureVac N.V. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 1.23% of the shares, roughly 2.74 million CVAC shares worth $8.07 million.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.22% or 2.73 million shares worth $8.02 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and iShares Biotechnology ETF. With 1.84 million shares estimated at $5.4 million under it, the former controlled 0.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Biotechnology ETF held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $2.03 million.