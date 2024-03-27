Could Gamestop Corporation (NYSE: GME) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 16.2 million Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.38. With the company’s per share price at $15.50 changed hands at $0.38 or 2.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.74B. GME’s last price was a discount, traded about -78.39% off its 52-week high of $27.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.82, which suggests the last value was 23.74% up since then. When we look at Gamestop Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.20 million.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) trade information

Instantly GME was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.63 added 2.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.58%, with the 5-day performance at 15.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) is 13.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 60.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 23.19 days.

Gamestop Corporation (GME) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gamestop Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.28% over the past 6 months, a 107.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gamestop Corporation will rise 81.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 64.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.05 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Gamestop Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $1.09 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.23 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.90%.

The 2024 estimates are for Gamestop Corporation earnings to increase by 91.67%.

GME Dividends

Gamestop Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 05 and June 10.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.84% of Gamestop Corporation shares while 29.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.08%. There are 29.70% institutions holding the Gamestop Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.17% of the shares, roughly 24.94 million GME shares worth $604.74 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.10% or 21.68 million shares worth $525.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.39 million shares estimated at $138.06 million under it, the former controlled 2.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.64% of the shares, roughly 8.07 million shares worth around $195.65 million.