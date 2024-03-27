Could Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session, 0.54 million Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.74 changed hands at -$0.11 or -2.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $45.96M. CLRB’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.98% off its 52-week high of $4.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.30, which suggests the last value was 65.24% up since then. When we look at Cellectar Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) trade information

Instantly CLRB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.17 subtracted -2.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.02%, with the 5-day performance at 0.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) is -3.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.84 days.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cellectar Biosciences Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 50.81% over the past 6 months, a 25.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cellectar Biosciences Inc will fall -11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 48.04%. The 2024 estimates are for Cellectar Biosciences Inc earnings to increase by 28.30%.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.78% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc shares while 32.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.55%. There are 32.28% institutions holding the Cellectar Biosciences Inc stock share, with AIGH Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.18% of the shares, roughly 0.81 million CLRB shares worth $1.59 million.

Worth Venture Partners, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.15% or 0.31 million shares worth $0.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 99704.0 shares estimated at $0.19 million under it, the former controlled 1.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.66% of the shares, roughly 65482.0 shares worth around $0.13 million.