Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: COGT) Gain 0.95%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s per share price at $5.84 changed hands at $0.06 or 0.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $606.31M. COGT’s last price was a discount, traded about -131.16% off its 52-week high of $13.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.67, which suggests the last value was 37.16% up since then. When we look at Cogent Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) trade information

Instantly COGT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.05 added 0.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.77%, with the 5-day performance at -13.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) is -22.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.83 days.

Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cogent Biosciences Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.47% over the past 6 months, a 22.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cogent Biosciences Inc will rise 5.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.90% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.33%. The 2024 estimates are for Cogent Biosciences Inc earnings to increase by 17.44%.

COGT Dividends

Cogent Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.13% of Cogent Biosciences Inc shares while 92.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.12%. There are 92.00% institutions holding the Cogent Biosciences Inc stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.51% of the shares, roughly 6.42 million COGT shares worth $75.97 million.

Tcg Crossover Management, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.59% or 5.63 million shares worth $66.67 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.44 million shares estimated at $40.74 million under it, the former controlled 4.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.89% of the shares, roughly 2.47 million shares worth around $29.25 million.