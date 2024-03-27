Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 13.0 million Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s per share price at $49.55 changed hands at -$0.13 or -0.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $200.64B. CSCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.44% off its 52-week high of $58.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.56, which suggests the last value was 8.05% up since then. When we look at Cisco Systems, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.48 million.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) trade information

Instantly CSCO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 50.19 subtracted -0.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.92%, with the 5-day performance at 0.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is 2.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.03 days.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cisco Systems, Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.35% over the past 6 months, a -4.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cisco Systems, Inc. will fall -22.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.37 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Cisco Systems, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024 will be $11.71 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -18.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 173.71%. The 2024 estimates are for Cisco Systems, Inc. earnings to decrease by -4.64%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.14% per year.

CSCO Dividends

Cisco Systems, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 15. The 3.15% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.56. It is important to note, however, that the 3.15% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.06% of Cisco Systems, Inc. shares while 78.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.09%. There are 78.05% institutions holding the Cisco Systems, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.47% of the shares, roughly 383.93 million CSCO shares worth $19.86 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.57% or 347.57 million shares worth $17.98 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 114.35 million shares estimated at $5.92 billion under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.40% of the shares, roughly 97.52 million shares worth around $5.05 billion.