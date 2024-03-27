Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 13.89 million Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s per share price at $15.26 changed hands at -$0.16 or -1.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.64B. CHWY’s last price was a discount, traded about -167.23% off its 52-week high of $40.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.23, which suggests the last value was 0.2% up since then. When we look at Chewy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.95 million.

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Instantly CHWY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.75 subtracted -1.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.42%, with the 5-day performance at -8.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) is -8.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.47 days.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chewy Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.57% over the past 6 months, a 20.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chewy Inc will rise 20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -75.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.87 billion. 22 analysts are of the opinion that Chewy Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024 will be $2.88 billion.

The 2024 estimates are for Chewy Inc earnings to increase by 22.51%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.86% per year.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 29 and June 03.

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.53% of Chewy Inc shares while 76.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.45%. There are 76.46% institutions holding the Chewy Inc stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.51% of the shares, roughly 16.1 million CHWY shares worth $635.43 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.49% or 16.07 million shares worth $634.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. With 4.07 million shares estimated at $119.89 million under it, the former controlled 3.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund held about 2.59% of the shares, roughly 3.09 million shares worth around $104.73 million.