Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 16.1 million Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.15. With the company’s per share price at $19.88 changed hands at $0.06 or 0.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $37.21B. CVE’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.49% off its 52-week high of $21.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.69, which suggests the last value was 26.11% up since then. When we look at Cenovus Energy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.56 million.

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) trade information

Instantly CVE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 20.01 added 0.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.40%, with the 5-day performance at 4.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) is 12.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.98 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cenovus Energy Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.58% over the past 6 months, a 10.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cenovus Energy Inc will rise 41.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 43.80% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.18 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Cenovus Energy Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $10.2 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.31 billion and $9.51 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.30%.

The 2024 estimates are for Cenovus Energy Inc earnings to increase by 17.34%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.00% per year.

CVE Dividends

Cenovus Energy Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 24 and April 29. The 2.09% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.42. It is important to note, however, that the 2.09% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.50% of Cenovus Energy Inc shares while 55.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.14%. There are 55.58% institutions holding the Cenovus Energy Inc stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.22% of the shares, roughly 155.04 million CVE shares worth $2.63 billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.82% or 147.37 million shares worth $2.5 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Europacific Growth Fund. With 93.99 million shares estimated at $1.6 billion under it, the former controlled 4.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held about 3.85% of the shares, roughly 72.67 million shares worth around $1.23 billion.