Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session, 2.86 million Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.61. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.94 changed hands at -$0.45 or -2.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.16B. CUK’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.15% off its 52-week high of $17.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.83, which suggests the last value was 47.59% up since then. When we look at Carnival plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK) trade information

Instantly CUK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.98 subtracted -2.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.39%, with the 5-day performance at -2.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK) is 2.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.42 days.

Carnival plc ADR (CUK) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.90% up from the last financial year. Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.73 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $21.59 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.90%.

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Carnival plc ADR shares while 24.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.87%. There are 24.87% institutions holding the Carnival plc ADR stock share, with Aristeia Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.36% of the shares, roughly 13.69 million CUK shares worth $232.12 million.

Norges Bank Investment Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.49% or 3.64 million shares worth $26.18 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Innovator IBD 50 ETF and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. With 0.24 million shares estimated at $4.17 million under it, the former controlled 0.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 54518.0 shares worth around $0.93 million.