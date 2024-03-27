Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 1.12 million Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s per share price at $1.82 changed hands at $0.36 or 24.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $118.50M. CRDL’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.23% off its 52-week high of $2.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 75.27% up since then. When we look at Cardiol Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 357.77K.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) trade information

Instantly CRDL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9500 added 24.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 115.84%, with the 5-day performance at 19.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) is 3.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.65 days.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -47.09%. The 2024 estimates are for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 10.35%.

CRDL Dividends

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 17 and May 21.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.96% of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc shares while 13.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.98%. There are 13.43% institutions holding the Cardiol Therapeutics Inc stock share, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 4.33% of the shares, roughly 2.95 million CRDL shares worth $5.38 million.

AdvisorShares Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.75% or 1.19 million shares worth $2.17 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2024 were AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 1.19 million shares estimated at $2.17 million under it, the former controlled 1.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 52435.0 shares worth around $95431.0.