BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ: BTSG) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.8 million BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.86 changed hands at $0.16 or 1.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.69B. BTSG’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.12% off its 52-week high of $12.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.85, which suggests the last value was 20.39% up since then. When we look at BrightSpring Health Services Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.13 million.

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG) trade information

Instantly BTSG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.96 added 1.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.36%, with the 5-day performance at 7.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG) is 6.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.21 days.

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BrightSpring Health Services Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.31 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that BrightSpring Health Services Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $2.3 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.91%. The 2024 estimates are for BrightSpring Health Services Inc earnings to increase by 140.99%.

BTSG Dividends

BrightSpring Health Services Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.03% of BrightSpring Health Services Inc shares while 58.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.85%.