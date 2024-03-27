BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ: BCAB)’s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the last trading session, 1.88 million BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s per share price at $3.01 changed hands at $0.68 or 29.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $143.88M. BCAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -35.22% off its 52-week high of $4.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.24, which suggests the last value was 58.8% up since then. When we look at BioAtla Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 416.83K.

BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB) trade information

Instantly BCAB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.02 added 29.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.36%, with the 5-day performance at 22.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB) is 21.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.89 days.

BioAtla Inc (BCAB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BioAtla Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 75.00% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BioAtla Inc will fall -25.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -12.10% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -34.47%. The 2024 estimates are for BioAtla Inc earnings to increase by 12.64%.

BCAB Dividends

BioAtla Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 13.

BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.72% of BioAtla Inc shares while 65.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.00%. There are 65.00% institutions holding the BioAtla Inc stock share, with Soleus Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.04% of the shares, roughly 4.32 million BCAB shares worth $12.96 million.

Tang Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.69% or 3.67 million shares worth $11.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. With 1.3 million shares estimated at $3.91 million under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund held about 2.31% of the shares, roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $3.31 million.