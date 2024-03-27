Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BILI): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session, 3.0 million Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.82 changing hands around $0.35 or 3.34% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.51B. BILI’s current price is a discount, trading about -136.23% off its 52-week high of $25.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.80, which suggests the last value was 18.67% up since then. When we look at Bilibili Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.38 million.

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information

Instantly BILI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.48 added 3.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.09%, with the 5-day performance at -11.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) is 4.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.12 days.

Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bilibili Inc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.13% over the past 6 months, a 88.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bilibili Inc ADR will rise 54.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 68.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $775.13 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Bilibili Inc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $835.19 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $712.65 million and $721.76 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.30%. The 2024 estimates are for Bilibili Inc ADR earnings to increase by 78.84%.

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of Bilibili Inc ADR shares while 16.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.31%. There are 16.27% institutions holding the Bilibili Inc ADR stock share, with Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.44% of the shares, roughly 11.27 million BILI shares worth $170.25 million.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.05% or 10.0 million shares worth $151.0 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Artisan Developing World Fund and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund. With 3.2 million shares estimated at $48.37 million under it, the former controlled 0.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 2.1 million shares worth around $31.75 million.