Benson Hill Inc (NYSE: BHIL) Lose -1.06%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 0.96 million Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.25. With the company’s per share price at $0.20 changed hands at $0.0 or -1.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $40.82M. BHIL’s last price was a discount, traded about -825.0% off its 52-week high of $1.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 35.0% up since then. When we look at Benson Hill Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 920.64K.

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) trade information

Instantly BHIL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -25.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2745 subtracted -1.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.72%, with the 5-day performance at -25.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) is -14.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.46 days.

Benson Hill Inc (BHIL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Benson Hill Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.75% over the past 6 months, a 40.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Benson Hill Inc will fall -350.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 76.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -72.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $27.8 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Benson Hill Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $25.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $134.64 million and $109.04 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -79.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -76.90%.

The 2024 estimates are for Benson Hill Inc earnings to increase by 50.85%.

BHIL Dividends

Benson Hill Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 13.

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.88% of Benson Hill Inc shares while 36.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.27%. There are 36.54% institutions holding the Benson Hill Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.59% of the shares, roughly 17.86 million BHIL shares worth $23.22 million.

Alphabet Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.38% or 15.35 million shares worth $19.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.92 million shares estimated at $2.5 million under it, the former controlled 1.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.60% of the shares, roughly 3.33 million shares worth around $4.33 million.