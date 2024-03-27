BBB Foods Inc (NYSE: TBBB): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 2.17 million BBB Foods Inc (NYSE:TBBB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $23.74 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.66B. TBBB’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.59% off its 52-week high of $24.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.71, which suggests the last value was 21.19% up since then. When we look at BBB Foods Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

BBB Foods Inc (NYSE:TBBB) trade information

Instantly TBBB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 24.83 subtracted -0.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.62%, with the 5-day performance at 9.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BBB Foods Inc (NYSE:TBBB) is 14.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.69 days.

BBB Foods Inc (TBBB) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $754.62 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that BBB Foods Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $822.57 million.

The 2024 estimates are for BBB Foods Inc earnings to increase by 242.72%.

TBBB Dividends

BBB Foods Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

BBB Foods Inc (NYSE:TBBB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of BBB Foods Inc shares while 25.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.00%.