ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.6 million ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.73 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $287.91M. ATAI’s current price is a discount, trading about -38.15% off its 52-week high of $2.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.02, which suggests the last value was 41.04% up since then. When we look at ATAI Life Sciences N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

Instantly ATAI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8200 added 0.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.00%, with the 5-day performance at 2.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) is -13.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.25 days.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ATAI Life Sciences N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 36.56% over the past 6 months, a 69.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. will rise 42.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 19.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 93.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $190k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $38k and $40k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 400.00%. The 2024 estimates are for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. earnings to increase by 67.81%.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.05% of ATAI Life Sciences N.V. shares while 28.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.15%. There are 28.02% institutions holding the ATAI Life Sciences N.V. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.48% of the shares, roughly 2.46 million ATAI shares worth $4.23 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.27% or 2.11 million shares worth $3.64 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 0.81 million shares estimated at $1.23 million under it, the former controlled 0.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 0.40% of the shares, roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $1.01 million.