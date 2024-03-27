Are Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: FRGE) Shares Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 2.97 million Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:FRGE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.64. With the company’s per share price at $2.65 changed hands at -$0.04 or -1.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $464.47M. FRGE’s last price was a discount, traded about -51.7% off its 52-week high of $4.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.10, which suggests the last value was 58.49% up since then. When we look at Forge Global Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 613.13K.

Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:FRGE) trade information

Instantly FRGE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 38.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.56 subtracted -1.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.74%, with the 5-day performance at 38.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:FRGE) is 38.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.72 days.

Forge Global Holdings Inc (FRGE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Forge Global Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 35.90% over the past 6 months, a 22.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Forge Global Holdings Inc will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.57 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Forge Global Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $22.07 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.82 million and $17.19 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.40%.

The 2024 estimates are for Forge Global Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 29.28%.

FRGE Dividends

Forge Global Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Forge Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:FRGE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.48% of Forge Global Holdings Inc shares while 43.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.62%. There are 43.45% institutions holding the Forge Global Holdings Inc stock share, with Rob Exploration LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 13.90% of the shares, roughly 24.23 million FRGE shares worth $49.19 million.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.94% or 8.61 million shares worth $20.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.12 million shares estimated at $7.58 million under it, the former controlled 1.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.38% of the shares, roughly 2.41 million shares worth around $5.9 million.