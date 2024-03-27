Are American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 20.88 million American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $14.92 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.77B. AAL’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.88% off its 52-week high of $19.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.86, which suggests the last value was 27.21% up since then. When we look at American Airlines Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 23.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.81 million.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

With action 7.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.59%, with the 5-day performance at 7.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) is -2.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.32 days.

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Airlines Group Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.57% over the past 6 months, a -4.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American Airlines Group Inc will fall -640.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -31.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.56 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that American Airlines Group Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $14.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.2 billion and $14.05 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.73%. The 2024 estimates are for American Airlines Group Inc earnings to decrease by -5.48%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 48.70% per year.

AAL Dividends

American Airlines Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.87% of American Airlines Group Inc shares while 52.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.95%. There are 52.94% institutions holding the American Airlines Group Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.97% of the shares, roughly 78.22 million AAL shares worth $1.4 billion.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.71% or 37.32 million shares worth $669.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. With 20.31 million shares estimated at $364.29 million under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held about 2.91% of the shares, roughly 19.04 million shares worth around $341.65 million.