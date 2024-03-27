Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) Shares Are Down -30.00% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.68 million Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s per share price at $0.53 changed hands at $0.06 or 13.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $57.35M. AQMS’s last price was a discount, traded about -232.08% off its 52-week high of $1.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.46, which suggests the last value was 13.21% up since then. When we look at Aqua Metals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 399.41K.

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) trade information

Instantly AQMS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5383 added 13.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.00%, with the 5-day performance at 12.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) is 11.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.53 days.

Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aqua Metals Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.74% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 900.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $50k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Aqua Metals Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $30k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.09%. The 2024 estimates are for Aqua Metals Inc earnings to increase by 15.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.00% per year.

AQMS Dividends

Aqua Metals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 27.

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.02% of Aqua Metals Inc shares while 19.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.38%. There are 19.66% institutions holding the Aqua Metals Inc stock share, with Baird Financial Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.35% of the shares, roughly 4.49 million AQMS shares worth $5.25 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.00% or 3.1 million shares worth $3.62 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.89 million shares estimated at $2.21 million under it, the former controlled 1.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.96% of the shares, roughly 0.99 million shares worth around $1.16 million.