Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 1.22 million Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s per share price at $59.00 changed hands at $3.47 or 6.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.11B. APLS’s last price was a discount, traded about -60.59% off its 52-week high of $94.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.83, which suggests the last value was 66.39% up since then. When we look at Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 million.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) trade information

Instantly APLS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 59.07 added 6.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.44%, with the 5-day performance at 3.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) is -17.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.91 days.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 36.95% over the past 6 months, a 69.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will rise 65.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 63.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 101.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $161.78 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $188.48 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $44.85 million and $70.25 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 260.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 168.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.70%. The 2024 estimates are for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to increase by 78.33%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.30% per year.

APLS Dividends

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.23% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 96.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.64%. There are 96.00% institutions holding the Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Avoro Capital Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.44% of the shares, roughly 11.11 million APLS shares worth $1.01 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.98% or 9.4 million shares worth $856.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.89 million shares estimated at $151.79 million under it, the former controlled 5.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.64% of the shares, roughly 3.11 million shares worth around $283.01 million.