Analyzing Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the latest trading session, 1.35 million Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $91.75 changing hands around $1.39 or 1.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $103.87B. SBUX’s current price is a discount, trading about -25.86% off its 52-week high of $115.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $89.21, which suggests the last value was 2.77% up since then. When we look at Starbucks Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.50 million.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) trade information

Instantly SBUX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 93.17 added 1.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.44%, with the 5-day performance at -0.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is -2.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.5 days.

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Starbucks Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.28% over the past 6 months, a 14.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Starbucks Corp. will rise 9.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 22 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.22 billion. 22 analysts are of the opinion that Starbucks Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $9.94 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.03%. The 2024 estimates are for Starbucks Corp. earnings to increase by 14.49%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.81% per year.

SBUX Dividends

Starbucks Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 30 and May 06. The 2.40% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.40% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.03% of Starbucks Corp. shares while 75.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.53%. There are 75.95% institutions holding the Starbucks Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 9.53% of the shares, roughly 107.93 million SBUX shares worth $9.87 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.96% or 78.75 million shares worth $7.2 billion as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 35.67 million shares estimated at $3.26 billion under it, the former controlled 3.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 27.91 million shares worth around $2.55 billion.