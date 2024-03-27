Analyzing Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the last trading session, 2.14 million Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PLTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s per share price at $6.94 changed hands at $0.15 or 2.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.57B. PLTK’s last price was a discount, traded about -85.88% off its 52-week high of $12.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.25, which suggests the last value was 9.94% up since then. When we look at Playtika Holding Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 917.76K.

Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PLTK) trade information

Instantly PLTK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.14 added 2.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.41%, with the 5-day performance at -2.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PLTK) is -0.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.63 days.

Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Playtika Holding Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.83% over the past 6 months, a 9.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Playtika Holding Corp will fall -30.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -23.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $641.59 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Playtika Holding Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $641.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $656.2 million and $651.3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.91%. The 2024 estimates are for Playtika Holding Corp earnings to increase by 3.51%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.90% per year.

PLTK Dividends

Playtika Holding Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06. The 1.44% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 1.44% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 85.83% of Playtika Holding Corp shares while 13.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.22%. There are 13.92% institutions holding the Playtika Holding Corp stock share, with Lsv Asset Management the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 2.02% of the shares, roughly 7.5 million PLTK shares worth $52.05 million.

AQR Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.38% or 5.13 million shares worth $35.61 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2023 were Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd. With 3.33 million shares estimated at $23.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd held about 0.59% of the shares, roughly 2.18 million shares worth around $15.12 million.