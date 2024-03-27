Analyzing PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the last trading session, 14.8 million PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s per share price at $66.67 changed hands at $0.67 or 1.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $71.45B. PYPL’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.92% off its 52-week high of $77.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $50.25, which suggests the last value was 24.63% up since then. When we look at PayPal Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.26 million.

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) trade information

Instantly PYPL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 67.97 added 1.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.57%, with the 5-day performance at 5.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) is 12.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.14 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PayPal Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.27% over the past 6 months, a -2.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PayPal Holdings Inc will fall -5.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 31 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.95 billion. 30 analysts are of the opinion that PayPal Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $7.22 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.04 billion and $7.29 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.54%. The 2024 estimates are for PayPal Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 0.61%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.80% per year.

PYPL Dividends

PayPal Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 06 and May 10.

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.21% of PayPal Holdings Inc shares while 72.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.85%. There are 72.69% institutions holding the PayPal Holdings Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 8.40% of the shares, roughly 90.03 million PYPL shares worth $6.0 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.77% or 72.53 million shares worth $4.84 billion as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 33.87 million shares estimated at $2.26 billion under it, the former controlled 3.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.46% of the shares, roughly 26.34 million shares worth around $1.76 billion.