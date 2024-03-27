An Overview Of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI)

In the last trading session, 14.73 million Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $3.86 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.83B. SIRI’s last price was a discount, traded about -105.96% off its 52-week high of $7.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.32, which suggests the last value was 13.99% up since then. When we look at Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.60 million.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Instantly SIRI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.97 subtracted -0.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.43%, with the 5-day performance at -3.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) is -18.39% down.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sirius XM Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.74% over the past 6 months, a -9.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 25.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sirius XM Holdings Inc will rise 16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.13 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $2.2 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.14 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.66%. The 2024 estimates are for Sirius XM Holdings Inc earnings to decrease by -6.87%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.00% per year.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29. The 2.63% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 2.63% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders