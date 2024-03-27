An Overview of Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 5.34 million Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $2.88 changed hands at $0.63 or 28.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $630.86M. NUVB’s last price was a premium, traded about 11.81% off its 52-week high of $2.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 67.01% up since then. When we look at Nuvation Bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 816.43K.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) trade information

Instantly NUVB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 44.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.03 added 28.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 90.73%, with the 5-day performance at 44.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) is 45.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.44 days.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nuvation Bio Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 105.71% over the past 6 months, a -2.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%.

The 2024 estimates are for Nuvation Bio Inc earnings to decrease by -4.29%.

NUVB Dividends

Nuvation Bio Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.00% of Nuvation Bio Inc shares while 62.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.94%. There are 62.01% institutions holding the Nuvation Bio Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 14.92% of the shares, roughly 32.67 million NUVB shares worth $58.81 million.

Omega Fund Management, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.88% or 15.07 million shares worth $27.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 8.68 million shares estimated at $14.24 million under it, the former controlled 3.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 5.42 million shares worth around $8.89 million.