An Overview Of Designer Brands Inc (NYSE: DBI)

In the last trading session, 1.72 million Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s per share price at $10.41 changed hands at -$0.5 or -4.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $591.91M. DBI’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.11% off its 52-week high of $13.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.14, which suggests the last value was 41.02% up since then. When we look at Designer Brands Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) trade information

Instantly DBI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.56 subtracted -4.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.63%, with the 5-day performance at -6.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) is 6.99% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.26 days.

Designer Brands Inc (DBI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Designer Brands Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.54% over the past 6 months, a 13.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Designer Brands Inc will fall -28.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $735.57 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Designer Brands Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024 will be $801.61 million.

The 2024 estimates are for Designer Brands Inc earnings to increase by 13.23%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.68% per year.

DBI Dividends

Designer Brands Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 06 and June 10. The 1.92% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.92% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.64% of Designer Brands Inc shares while 105.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 128.09%. There are 105.49% institutions holding the Designer Brands Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.30% of the shares, roughly 8.22 million DBI shares worth $82.99 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.68% or 5.89 million shares worth $59.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Pacer Small Cap U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF. With 3.32 million shares estimated at $42.09 million under it, the former controlled 6.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Pacer Small Cap U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF held about 3.66% of the shares, roughly 1.84 million shares worth around $18.35 million.