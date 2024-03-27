Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE: AS) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.06 million Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $16.70 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.17B. AS’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.16% off its 52-week high of $18.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.10, which suggests the last value was 21.56% up since then. When we look at Amer Sports Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 million.

Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS) trade information

Instantly AS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.28 added 0.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.63%, with the 5-day performance at 10.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS) is 3.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.89 days.

Amer Sports Inc. (AS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amer Sports Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.13 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Amer Sports Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $953.33 million.

The 2024 estimates are for Amer Sports Inc. earnings to increase by 219.00%.

AS Dividends

Amer Sports Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 73.55% of Amer Sports Inc. shares while 13.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.57%.