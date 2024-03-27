Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE: ABEV) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 8.37 million Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s per share price at $2.47 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.90B. ABEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.89% off its 52-week high of $3.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.29, which suggests the last value was 7.29% up since then. When we look at Ambev S.A. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.91 million.

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

Instantly ABEV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. The jump to weekly highs of 2.51 added 0.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.79%. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV) is -4.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.59 days.

Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ambev S.A. ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.59% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.96 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ambev S.A. ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $3.74 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.95 billion and $3.82 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.78%. The 2024 estimates are for Ambev S.A. ADR earnings to decrease by -4.81%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.60% per year.

ABEV Dividends

Ambev S.A. ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April. The 6.11% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.15. It is important to note, however, that the 6.11% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Ambev S.A. ADR shares while 8.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.65%. There are 8.65% institutions holding the Ambev S.A. ADR stock share, with First Eagle Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 1.99% of the shares, roughly 312.98 million ABEV shares worth $773.06 million.

Harding Loevner LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.70% or 109.58 million shares worth $270.66 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2023 were First Eagle Global Fund and First Eagle Overseas Fund. With 149.62 million shares estimated at $369.56 million under it, the former controlled 0.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Eagle Overseas Fund held about 0.47% of the shares, roughly 74.79 million shares worth around $184.73 million.