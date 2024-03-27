Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALGS) Disappoints Wall Street With -6.81% Stock Price Drop

In the latest trading session, 0.45 million Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.95 changed hands at -$0.07 or -6.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $71.92M. ALGS’s current price is a discount, trading about -45.26% off its 52-week high of $1.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.54, which suggests the last value was 43.16% up since then. When we look at Aligos Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 409.56K.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS) trade information

Instantly ALGS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0300 subtracted -6.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 43.15%, with the 5-day performance at -0.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.97 days.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc (ALGS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aligos Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 30.21% over the past 6 months, a 38.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aligos Therapeutics Inc will rise 64.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 51.20% for the next quarter.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.72 million and $6.89 million respectively.

The 2024 estimates are for Aligos Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 38.60%.

ALGS Dividends

Aligos Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.07% of Aligos Therapeutics Inc shares while 62.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.19%. There are 62.50% institutions holding the Aligos Therapeutics Inc stock share, with EcoR1 Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.08% of the shares, roughly 3.95 million ALGS shares worth $3.83 million.

Vivo Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.15% or 3.55 million shares worth $3.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.71 million shares estimated at $0.69 million under it, the former controlled 1.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.58% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $0.24 million.