Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch AGI Stock In 2024

In the latest trading session, 2.04 million Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.40 changing hands around $0.8 or 5.88% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.71B. AGI’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.82% off its 52-week high of $14.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.78, which suggests the last value was 25.14% up since then. When we look at Alamos Gold Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.41 million.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) trade information

Instantly AGI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.64 added 5.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.90%, with the 5-day performance at 5.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) is 25.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.97 days.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alamos Gold Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 25.87% over the past 6 months, a 13.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alamos Gold Inc. will rise 16.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $272 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $251.5 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.20%. The 2024 estimates are for Alamos Gold Inc. earnings to increase by 7.26%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -13.89% per year.

AGI Dividends

Alamos Gold Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 24 and April 29. The 0.69% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 0.69% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of Alamos Gold Inc. shares while 69.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.70%. There are 69.50% institutions holding the Alamos Gold Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.15% of the shares, roughly 52.13 million AGI shares worth $621.38 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.53% or 14.0 million shares worth $166.88 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 21.07 million shares estimated at $237.89 million under it, the former controlled 5.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 4.81% of the shares, roughly 19.06 million shares worth around $215.23 million.