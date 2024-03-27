Akili Inc (NASDAQ: AKLI) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 1.95 million Akili Inc (NASDAQ:AKLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.01. With the company’s per share price at $0.38 changed hands at $0.09 or 29.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.95M. AKLI’s last price was a discount, traded about -339.47% off its 52-week high of $1.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 50.0% up since then. When we look at Akili Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.38 million.

Akili Inc (NASDAQ:AKLI) trade information

Instantly AKLI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 42.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4075 added 29.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.78%, with the 5-day performance at 42.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akili Inc (NASDAQ:AKLI) is -15.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.

Akili Inc (AKLI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Akili Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.93% over the past 6 months, a 44.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Akili Inc will rise 70.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 419.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $749k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Akili Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $790k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $111k and $113k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 574.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 599.10%.

The 2024 estimates are for Akili Inc earnings to increase by 33.57%.

AKLI Dividends

Akili Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Akili Inc (NASDAQ:AKLI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.26% of Akili Inc shares while 54.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.63%. There are 54.20% institutions holding the Akili Inc stock share, with Social Capital Group LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 15.19% of the shares, roughly 11.87 million AKLI shares worth $13.18 million.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.72% or 11.51 million shares worth $12.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 0.14 million shares estimated at $0.16 million under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.1 million.