Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ADN): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.13 million Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.07. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.18 changing hands around $0.0 or -1.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.74M. ADN’s current price is a discount, trading about -588.89% off its 52-week high of $1.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 16.67% up since then. When we look at Advent Technologies Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN) trade information

Instantly ADN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1900 subtracted -1.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.16%, with the 5-day performance at -1.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN) is -15.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.99 days.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -49.00% down from the last financial year. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.26 million and $2.23 million respectively. Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -578.94%. The 2024 estimates are for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc earnings to decrease by -14.70%.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.51% of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc shares while 11.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.80%. There are 11.77% institutions holding the Advent Technologies Holdings Inc stock share, with BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.11% of the shares, roughly 5.46 million ADN shares worth $3.22 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.16% or 1.29 million shares worth $0.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.76 million shares estimated at $0.45 million under it, the former controlled 1.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.84% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $0.3 million.