A Review of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 10.13 million Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.67. With the company’s per share price at $36.37 changed hands at $0.19 or 0.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $44.12B. KHC’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.02% off its 52-week high of $41.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.68, which suggests the last value was 15.64% up since then. When we look at Kraft Heinz Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.26 million.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) trade information

Instantly KHC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 36.65 added 0.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.65%, with the 5-day performance at 3.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) is 1.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.61 days.

Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kraft Heinz Co share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.97% over the past 6 months, a 1.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kraft Heinz Co will fall -5.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.95 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Kraft Heinz Co’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $6.24 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.4 billion and $6.81 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.40%.

The 2024 estimates are for Kraft Heinz Co earnings to increase by 2.02%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.25% per year.

KHC Dividends

Kraft Heinz Co is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 06. The 4.40% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 4.40% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.25% of Kraft Heinz Co shares while 54.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.34%. There are 54.77% institutions holding the Kraft Heinz Co stock share, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 26.51% of the shares, roughly 325.63 million KHC shares worth $11.56 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.78% or 83.29 million shares worth $2.96 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. With 24.83 million shares estimated at $881.45 million under it, the former controlled 2.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held about 1.69% of the shares, roughly 20.8 million shares worth around $688.22 million.