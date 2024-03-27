A Review of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE: CPG)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the latest trading session, 1.22 million Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.24. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.97 changing hands around $0.03 or 0.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.94B. CPG’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.53% off its 52-week high of $8.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.03, which suggests the last value was 24.34% up since then. When we look at Crescent Point Energy Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.60 million.

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Instantly CPG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.03 added 0.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.08%, with the 5-day performance at 0.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) is 11.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.82 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Crescent Point Energy Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.58% over the past 6 months, a 13.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Crescent Point Energy Corp will fall -10.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $743.55 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Crescent Point Energy Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $762.13 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $627.93 million and $672.05 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.40%. The 2024 estimates are for Crescent Point Energy Corp earnings to increase by 44.61%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.00% per year.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 10. The 3.87% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.31. It is important to note, however, that the 3.87% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.23% of Crescent Point Energy Corp shares while 47.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.52%. There are 47.41% institutions holding the Crescent Point Energy Corp stock share, with Franklin Resources, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.18% of the shares, roughly 22.06 million CPG shares worth $148.43 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.54% or 18.67 million shares worth $125.66 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. With 15.34 million shares estimated at $124.43 million under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio held about 2.04% of the shares, roughly 10.78 million shares worth around $87.43 million.