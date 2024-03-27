A Review of Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ: SLRN)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.12 million Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.65 changed hands at -$0.09 or -1.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $646.65M. SLRN’s last price was a discount, traded about -349.32% off its 52-week high of $29.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.70, which suggests the last value was 14.29% up since then. When we look at Acelyrin Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) trade information

Instantly SLRN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.59 subtracted -1.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.86%, with the 5-day performance at -16.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) is -18.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.79 days.

Acelyrin Inc (SLRN) estimates and forecasts

The 2024 estimates are for Acelyrin Inc earnings to increase by 23.49%.

SLRN Dividends

Acelyrin Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.59% of Acelyrin Inc shares while 91.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 114.94%. There are 91.28% institutions holding the Acelyrin Inc stock share, with Ayurmaya Capital Management Company, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 9.59% of the shares, roughly 9.33 million SLRN shares worth $62.08 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.06% or 8.82 million shares worth $58.67 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.42 million shares estimated at $16.06 million under it, the former controlled 2.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.91% of the shares, roughly 1.86 million shares worth around $12.35 million.