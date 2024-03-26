Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.08 million Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $0.36 changed hands at -$0.02 or -4.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.31M. YTEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -813.89% off its 52-week high of $3.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was 50.0% up since then. When we look at Yield10 Bioscience Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.47 million.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) trade information

Instantly YTEN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 45.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7190 subtracted -4.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 50.44%, with the 5-day performance at 45.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) is 41.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (YTEN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Yield10 Bioscience Inc will rise 55.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 59.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -82.20% down from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $87k and $60k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 53.83%. The 2024 estimates are for Yield10 Bioscience Inc earnings to increase by 27.72%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.00% per year.

YTEN Dividends

Yield10 Bioscience Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 12 and March 18.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.81% of Yield10 Bioscience Inc shares while 5.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.28%. There are 5.10% institutions holding the Yield10 Bioscience Inc stock share, with Cannell (Peter B.) & Company Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.23% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million YTEN shares worth $0.57 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.53% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 65737.0 shares estimated at $0.15 million under it, the former controlled 1.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.66% of the shares, roughly 40451.0 shares worth around $89801.0.