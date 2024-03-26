Will Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE: EVTL) In 2024 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 0.45 million Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.43. With the company’s per share price at $1.06 changed hands at $0.06 or 6.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $234.52M. EVTL’s last price was a discount, traded about -121.7% off its 52-week high of $2.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was 51.89% up since then. When we look at Vertical Aerospace Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 520.81K.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) trade information

Instantly EVTL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 27.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1800 added 6.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 54.07%, with the 5-day performance at 27.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) is 55.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.13 days.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vertical Aerospace Ltd share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.17% over the past 6 months, a -41.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.20%.

The 2024 estimates are for Vertical Aerospace Ltd earnings to increase by 35.68%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.09% per year.

EVTL Dividends

Vertical Aerospace Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 69.94% of Vertical Aerospace Ltd shares while 1.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.45%. There are 1.04% institutions holding the Vertical Aerospace Ltd stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.52% of the shares, roughly 5.4 million EVTL shares worth $10.64 million.

Group One Trading, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 51122.0 shares worth $0.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. With 5.04 million shares estimated at $6.76 million under it, the former controlled 2.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 25871.0 shares worth around $34667.0.