Will Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX: MTNB) In 2024 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 3.04 million Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s per share price at $0.29 changed hands at $0.01 or 4.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $63.05M. MTNB’s last price was a discount, traded about -206.9% off its 52-week high of $0.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 62.07% up since then. When we look at Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) trade information

Instantly MTNB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4300 added 4.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 34.23%, with the 5-day performance at 6.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) is 21.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.67 days.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -65.50% down from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.06 million and $1.1 million respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.10%. The 2024 estimates are for Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc earnings to decrease by -10.00%.

MTNB Dividends

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 25 and March 27.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.91% of Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc shares while 12.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.41%. There are 12.05% institutions holding the Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.01% of the shares, roughly 8.72 million MTNB shares worth $3.14 million.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.81% or 3.92 million shares worth $1.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 6.02 million shares estimated at $2.17 million under it, the former controlled 2.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.07% of the shares, roughly 2.32 million shares worth around $0.84 million.