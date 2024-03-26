Why To Invest In Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY) Stock?

In the last trading session, 16.5 million Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s per share price at $0.86 changed hands at -$0.27 or -23.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $154.79M. LICY’s last price was a discount, traded about -616.28% off its 52-week high of $6.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 59.3% up since then. When we look at Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 34.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.07 million.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Instantly LICY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9200 subtracted -23.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 47.83%, with the 5-day performance at -21.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) is 113.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.48 days.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will rise 18.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.87 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $6.97 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.12 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.40%.

The 2024 estimates are for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp earnings to increase by 25.34%.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 13 and May 18.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.78% of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp shares while 37.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.56%. There are 37.20% institutions holding the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp stock share, with Covalis Capital LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.75% of the shares, roughly 12.02 million LICY shares worth $66.72 million.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.49% or 8.0 million shares worth $44.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 3.19 million shares estimated at $14.17 million under it, the former controlled 1.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 1.45% of the shares, roughly 2.58 million shares worth around $15.58 million.