Why To Invest In Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) Stock?

In the latest trading session,, 2.09 million Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $37.19 changing hands around $0.56 or 1.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.41B. AFRM’s current price is a discount, trading about -41.11% off its 52-week high of $52.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.80, which suggests the last value was 76.34% up since then. When we look at Affirm Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.39 million.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Instantly AFRM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 39.38 added 1.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.33%, with the 5-day performance at 9.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) is -0.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.35 days.

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Affirm Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 83.90% over the past 6 months, a 26.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $549.26 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Affirm Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $575.78 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -58.94%. The 2024 estimates are for Affirm Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 29.64%.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 07 and May 13.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.91% of Affirm Holdings Inc shares while 84.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.56%. There are 84.21% institutions holding the Affirm Holdings Inc stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held 10.93% of the shares, roughly 28.37 million AFRM shares worth $1.05 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.80% or 20.25 million shares worth $752.63 million as of Dec 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. With 20.56 million shares estimated at $764.17 million under it, the former controlled 7.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 2.77% of the shares, roughly 7.2 million shares worth around $267.5 million.